Rachel Wan and Edwin Goh release Taylor Swift-inspired pre-wedding photos

Local actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan have given us fairtyale vibes with their pre-wedding shoot.

Rachel shared the pictures of their Taylor Swift-inspired shoot on Instagram yesterday (Dec 23), writing: "When marrying your best friend feels like a fairytale. Snippets of our local pre-wedding shoot."

Just like in the American pop star's engagement post, the couple was flanked by lush flowers and greenery. But upon a closer look, you can observe a distinctly local flavour to them with the backdrop of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree.

Rachel wore an elegant A-line wedding dress, with floral lace patterns embroidered into the gown which trailed behind her in gorgeous, rich layers along with a sheer veil that cascaded to the floor with the dress.

In an article dissecting their photoshoot, Singapore Brides shared that local florist Liz Florals assembled a team of vendors to bring out her re-imagination of Taylor and Travis Kelce's proposal theme - with pastel tones, whimsical textures and a touch of Singapore.

"I've always been a fan of Rachel and Edwin's beautiful relationship and the warmth they share and show each other, and the fact that she was also a Swiftie made them an easy 'Yes!' for me," said Liz.

"I also love the fact that Rachel crocheted the bouquet ribbon herself, adding so much character and personality to the arrangement."

Rachel, 29 and Edwin, 31, reportedly plan to hold their wedding in 2026.

The duo went public with their relationship in 2023 after acting as an on-screen couple in Mediacorp drama Strike Gold (2023) before relocating to Australia months later.

After Edwin's proposal to Rachel earlier this year, they announced their return to Singapore following a two-year stay in Sydney.

