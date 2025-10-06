Glenn Ong confirms to be dating Filipina actress 30 years younger: 'The moment I get married, it becomes a bit unsexy already'

Local radio DJ Glenn Ong has confirmed he is dating Filipina actress Jonica Lazo following recent rumours.

The 55-year-old uploaded an Instagram post on Sept 30 welcoming Jonica, 25, to Singapore. In one of the photos, the two are seated next to each other, with his hand on her shoulder.

When asked by The Straits Times if they are dating, Glenn said he would "neither admit nor deny" it.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPOFnktEzpt/?img_index=1[/embed]

However, he told The New Paper on Oct 4 that he is currently dating Jonica, though their relationship is not exclusive.

Glenn said: "I'm 55 right now and I've always been with someone, and I've never been single. Now that I'm single, I have the freedom to really socialise and have as many friends as I like."

Glenn married fellow radio DJ Jean Danker, 47, in December 2016 and after eight years of marriage, the two announced their split in December 2024. It was Jean's first marriage and Glenn's third.

He was also previously married to former radio DJ Kate Reyes from 2000 to 2003 and radio DJ-actress Jamie Yeo from 2004 to 2009.

He revealed that while he had previously gone on dates with other people, he did not share any posts on social media to avoid speculations.

Glenn also shot back at criticisms about their 30-year age gap, saying 25 is the "lowest age I would date".

He said: "If a girl who is 25 years old and me kind of vibe, and we go out, I'm completely fine with that. If you put any guy in my shoes, or if those who criticise me were in my situation, they'd love it, right?"

Following the dating rumours, Jonica shared an Instagram Story of a retweet captioned: "Age is strictly a case of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter."

Glenn also told TNP he has no plans to make the relationship official.

He added: "I feel like, for me, the moment I get married, it becomes a bit unsexy already."

However, he did not rule out the possibility of a fourth marriage. If his partner made marriage a condition to stay together, he might just give in.

[[nid:723520]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com