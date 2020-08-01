R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame

From left: Liya, Keanna Taiyh
PHOTO: Instagram/ liyacheee, keanna_taiyh
Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

It has been a month since she reported her husband, Taiwanese singer-songwriter R.chord Hsieh, to the police for illegal drug use.

And when R.chord publicly announced his extra-marital affair with young and pretty live streamer Liya, and that he's divorcing her, she remained silent.

On Tuesday (Jan 7), Keanna Taiyh, who is pregnant, finally responded to the public humiliation.

In a long Instagram post, which seems to be directed entirely at Liya without naming anyone, Keanna criticised Liya, calling her a scheming woman who offered sex to gain fame in showbiz.

Her post read: "First of all, R.chord's behaviour isn't due to his illness. He's well aware of what he's doing. So… [what about] you?

"You're one of them, the one who is the most immoral, who exploited a bipolar patient's impulsive behaviour and impulsive sex behaviour.

"You even sent glorified statements to the media, saying how thankful you are to R.chord for helping you when you were harassed. Protecting you?

"Protecting in such a way that you arranged to stay in the same room as my husband and slept with him?

"Sleeping to the point that he's going to film a music video of you. If this isn't trying to gain fame using shallow methods, I don't know what it is. My grandmother said, 'if you tell lies, your tongue will be ripped out in hell.' I hope this is true.

"At this moment, you are the only one who has been exposed. After all, the rest of the girls are now avoiding (him) and do not dare to contact (him), so it's just you and him. So (the two of you) act like you've known each other for a long time and have a deep relationship.

View this post on Instagram

（先說現在謝和弦的行為不是發病，已經是個人的意識行為了且清楚知道自己在做什麽了） 所以 妳？ 其中一個，那個最沒有道德、利用剛好之前 在躁期病人的「衝動性_行為」與「衝動_性行為」 還自己發記者美化說成很感謝扣哥在妳被騷擾的時候幫妳？保護妳？保護的方式是跟我先生約住同一間房陪睡？都睡到要幫妳拍MV了呢～這不是想紅看人淺規則是什麼？（我阿嬤說：說謊下地獄會被拔舌頭。希望是真的👅） . .因為目前「只有妳」被爆出來，畢竟其他女生們現在都避之不及也不敢聯絡，只剩下彼此，所以乾脆一起演出的好像認識很久感情深厚，其實11月底還在跟別的男生曖昧，跟我先生第一次見面也不過是12月4號的溫泉約泡。（當時還故意追蹤我、洗我IG的讚要我發現注意到妳）真的是心機心醜一次到位。（給妳拍拍手）

A post shared by Keanna Taiyh ❤ (@keanna_taiyh) on

"But in actual fact, you were flirting with another guy in late November. The first time you met my husband was only on Dec 4 at the hot spring.

"Back then, you even deliberately tracked me, and 'liked' so many of my Instagram posts to get my attention.

"(You are) truly scheming with an ugly heart. I clap for you."

In return, Liya posted a reply on her Instagram story. Without directly referencing Keanna, she said Keanna is pretending to be a victim.

"This is all because you didn't love anymore… I'm still the one who's the most confused in the world."

R.chord also responded, saying: "Keanna is the one who wants fame the most, she has the ugliest heart."

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities scandal singer Adultery/Affairs

