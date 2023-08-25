Reality show Sing! China suspended for investigations after Coco Lee controversy

Sing! China is suspended from broadcast amid investigations over production standards of the show.

In a statement posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo this morning (Aug 25), Zhejiang Television, which is currently airing the eighth season of the reality show every Friday evening, wrote that it will suspend broadcast of the show for the time being as they are currently looking into the problems that audience and netizens have raised.

The investigation comes after an audio clip of the late Coco Lee lamenting in tears about how she was mistreated and humiliated as a mentor on the show was leaked on Aug 17, which sparked off a wave of outrage among fans and netizens about the production team's management.

Coco's mentees on the show Wang Zepeng and Zhou Feige also backed her in separate Weibo posts on Aug 20, with Zepeng confirming rumours that Coco had a fall during the performance after the director and production team reneged on their promise to follow the stage position that she requested for.

Zhejiang Media Group, which broadcasts Sing! China on its channel Zhejiang Television, announced on Aug 20 that they will investigate the matter and listen to everyone's opinions.

Viewers who watched the fourth episode broadcast last Friday also found Taiwanese singer Wilber Pan's chair swivelling away from the stage on its own, which gave rise to speculations that the production team turned his chair against his will.

Warner Music China, which managed Coco before her demise, wrote in a Weibo post on Aug 23 that they will "fight for the rights and interests of their artiste and maintain the artiste reputation" and will continue to monitor the show's investigations and co-operate fully.

It added: "Coco, no matter in the past or now, we will always be here."

According to Bloomberg, Star CM Holdings, which produces the show, saw its stocks plunged by 14 per cent today, taking its loss this month to a total of 55 per cent and the most since it was listed last December.

