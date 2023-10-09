Rebecca Lim flaunts baby bump at Busan awards, snaps pics with Ryu Seung-ryong and Lim Ji-yeon

Yesterday (Oct 8), local actresses Rebecca Lim and Gini Chang attended the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards at Busan, South Korea, and took some photos with prominent South Korean, Taiwanese and Thai celebrities.

Rebecca was nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in drama The Third Rail (2022), and Gini for Best Newcomer Actress for her role in drama Last Madame: Sisters of the Night (2023).

Their management company The Celebrity Agency uploaded to Instagram videos of the two walking the red carpet, with Rebecca confidently showing her baby bump in an elegant red gown. Last month, the 37-year-old announced that she was over four months pregnant.

On her Instagram Stories, Rebecca posted a photo she took with South Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong, who is most recently known for his superhero drama Moving (2023), zombie drama Kingdom (2019 - 2020) and movie Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013). Seung-ryong won Best Lead Actor for his role in Moving at the awards.

Both Rebecca and Gini, 29, also took photos with Lee Jung-ha, who won Best Newcomer Actor for his role in Moving. The South Korean drama series, available on Disney+, also clinched Best Creative, Best Writer, Best Newcomer Actress (Go Youn-jung) and Best Visual Effects awards.

Best Lead Actress went to Indian actress Karishma Tanna for her role in Netflix drama Scoop (2023).

In addition, Gini and Rebecca met South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon, most known for her role of the villain Park Yeon-jin in The Glory (2022 - 2023), for which she won Best Supporting Actress at the awards.

Rebecca was also seen in photos with Taiwanese actors Kai Ko and Tiffany Ann Hsu and Malaysian actress Emily Chan.

Meanwhile, Gini snapped a few shots with Thai actress Minnie Phantira and Thai-German actress Charlette Wasita Hermenau.

Minnie most recently appeared in Get Rich (2023) and Blondie in An Ancient Time (2023), and was most known for her role in horror film Inhuman Kiss (2019). She was nominated Best Newcomer Actress for her role in Get Rich.

Charlette's latest works are Delete (2023) and Sassy Matchmaker (2023), and Delete was nominated for Best Asian TV series while Charlette was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the series.

