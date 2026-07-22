Roy Cheung, known for playing triad gangsters in Hong Kong movies, revealed to have married

Hong Kong former actor Roy Cheung, who is known for playing gangster roles in movies, is married.

The good news was revealed by Hong Kong host-actor Spencer Leung in a social media post on July 20.

The 59-year-old, who had worked with Roy in the movie In The Lap of God (1991), wrote: "We have been friends for over 30 years, I still remember the day you had a BBQ at my home.

"It's rare for you to come to Hong Kong and for us to meet up. Both of us can talk about everything without worries. Happy to have this friendship since we've known each other since we were younger.

"This was the first time I met your wife and mother-in-law, I really like them! Both of them are a blast to be around. Mrs Cheung is so beautiful and gentle."

He also wished Roy, who turned 63 on July 20, a happy birthday and gave his best wishes to his family, without revealing who Roy's wife is.

Roy debuted as a model in the 1980s before turning to acting in Hong Kong film Lost Romance (1986). Over the years, he was known for his muscular physique and for playing villain and triad gangster roles in films including City of Fire (1987) as well as Young and Dangerous 3, 4 and 6 (1996, 1997 and 2000).

He was also known for his performance in Internal Affairs II (2003) as Law Kai Yin, a triad member who is an undercover police officer. His last appearance on screen was reportedly a cameo role in Chinese film Just Another Margin (2014).

He is believed to have switched careers in 2015, and occasionally made appearances in his celebrity friends' social media posts in recent years.

According to Hong Kong media, Roy dated Hong Kong actress Lee Lai Yui for four years in the 1980s. Later, he was also in a relationship with Taiwanese model Ai Yong-ling from 1996 to 1999.

In 2015, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with a "friend from Macau". He also previously dispelled rumours that he was in a relationship with his friend Grasshopper member Remus Choy, clarifying he has a girlfriend.

About a decade ago, Roy revealed in an interview that he was in a relationship with a woman named Miao Miao, who is 25 years his junior.

While he did not announce his marriage subsequently, he was spotted wearing a ring on his left ring finger in photos of him that were posted on social media in recent years.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com