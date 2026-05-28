Rumours of JJ Lin's family rift go viral after photos deleted on social media

JJ Lin deleted photos taken with his brother and sister-in-law from his Instagram and Weibo accounts recently, causing netizens to speculate a family rift.

The 45-year-old Singaporean singer-songwriter trended on Weibo's search list today (May 28) after netizens noticed he had recently edited some of his posts from late January and early February 2025.

The Weibo posts, which were made during the Chinese New Year period and in celebration of his niece Harmony's 100th day, were edited to only include photos of the celebrations, JJ with his nieces, and photos he took together with his seniors and friends.

Similar edits were done to his posts on Instagram. However, the deleted photos remained on his Facebook and Threads profiles.

Some netizens speculated JJ had fallen out with his brother and sister-in-law over his 23-year-old influencer girlfriend Annalisa Qi Qi.

Checks done by AsiaOne showed JJ is still following his brother on Instagram but not his sister-in-law.

JJ has not commented on the matter as of press time.

He soft-launched his relationship with Annalisa in a social media post in December 2025, where she is seen in a family photo taken during his mum's 70th birthday celebration.

He also attended Annalisa's graduation ceremony at New York's Parsons School of Design with his mum in early May and posted photos with her on his social media pages.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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