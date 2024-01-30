'See how first': Birthday girl Fann Wong turns down Christopher Lee's dinner date because of this planned surprise

Birthdays are best spent in the company of people you love and who are important to you.

Local actress Fann Wong turned 53 last Saturday (Jan 27) and had just returned to Singapore after filming her new drama Breeze by the Sea for two weeks in Taiwan.

During a press conference for season two of his cooking variety show Dishing with Chris Lee, held at a kelong (offshore platform) restaurant near Pulau Ubin that day, her actor husband Christopher Lee, 52, was asked how they would be celebrating her birthday.

"I told her I would return home at about 7pm after work and asked her out for dinner. She said see how first," he replied, adding that he would be flying to Taiwan the next day for work again.

Christopher also shared that he would give Fann a bouquet of flowers every year on her birthday and they don't dwell about the value of presents given to each other.

"It's not about the money… I think if a couple is in a dilemma about giving each other gifts, then there is no meaning to it," Christopher explained.

He added: "I think what is more meaningful is to bring Fann out for a meal or cook for her at home and go out with Zed. No matter whose birthday it is, going out with Zed is the happiest thing for us."

Zed, nine, is Christopher and Fann's son.

Later on during a separate interview with AsiaOne, Christopher's eyes suddenly turned towards the sea in the distance as he saw a boat approaching the kelong. His quizzical look turned into surprise and happiness as he saw Fann and Zed onboard.

Once landed, Zed approached Christopher first and the latter gave him a big hug before the boy ran off.

"He's not here to see me, he is here to see the fishes. He likes fish very much," he added with a laugh.

Fann came in shortly after for an embrace in which he lifted her off her feet.

"Happy birthday to you," he said in a sing-song voice to her.

"They are here to give me a surprise, I didn't know!" Christopher laughed to AsiaOne.

He also shared that Fann likes to give him surprises, which adds more joyful moments in their lives.

"She is usually the one who surprises me and she is very good at that. This is my fourth time," he added with a smile.

Christopher recounted once, Fann surprised him on his birthday before they were married.

He said: "She knows that I love to barbecue over charcoal, so she prepared that and invited all my best friends to celebrate at her home. I almost cried then. I was so touched."

Spending Chinese New Year with Fann and Zed

Christopher was also asked how they would be celebrating Chinese New Year this year, which he shared that they would be spending it in Singapore.

He said: "It's so lonely to spend the new year overseas. Some friends would invite me to their reunion dinner. Although they were happy, it's a struggle for me. It's so sad. So from then on, I tell myself that I would try not to spend Chinese New Year overseas [without Fann and Zed].

"There was once I spent the new year with my younger brother Frederick in Taiwan and we just looked at each other over reunion dinner. It's not meaningful enough with just the two of us."

He said that Frederick, also an actor, and their elder sister would be coming over to Singapore for their reunion dinner this year and he has plans to cook for them.

Christopher added: "We try to spend Chinese New Year in Singapore and Malacca in alternate years. Now that our parents are no longer around, there are more choices available for us. We would usually return to Malacca during the new year when they were still around."

Birthday surprise not over

It turned out Fann's birthday surprise was not over, as Christopher had also made plans of his own for her.

In an Instagram post on Jan 28, Fann shared a video of them spending time at the kelong restaurant, after which Christopher arranged a poolside party for her, coupled with two birthday cakes and a huge bouquet of flowers.

"Thank you hubby!" Fann said sweetly.

"I finally surprised you!" Christopher replied, as they shared a kiss.

In the latest season of Dishing with Chris Lee, Christopher whips up home-cooked dishes to share with celebrity guests at the kelong while they chat over their life, career and aspirations for the future.

The eight-episode show, which features guests such as Taiwanese singer-actor Tony Sun from 5566, local celebs Kym Ng, Richard Low and Xiang Yun, will be available on demand for free on mewatch from May 27 and premieres on the same day on Channel 8.

You can also catch season one of the show on mewatch now.

ALSO READ: 'He's most afraid we're disappointed with him': Christopher Lee explains why he parents son with reasoning and not corporal punishment

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.