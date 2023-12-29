SG represent: Ayden Sng and Glenn Yong in global list of 100 most handsome faces of 2023

We've always known he's good-looking but Ayden Sng's high ranking in this year's The 100 Most Handsome Faces list admittedly surprised us.

This is the 30-year-old Mediacorp actor's first appearance in the annual global list compiled by TC Candler and The Independent Critics, which was released yesterday (Dec 28), and he also came out tops among 11 other Asian stars who made their debut on the list this year.

Ayden was ranked at 14th, ahead of popular Asian celebs such as K-pop boy band TXT's Beomgyu (99th), Korean YouTuber Dex Kim Jin-young (82th), Japanese singer Koda Yudai from boy band &Team (36th), and Filipino singer Kyler Chua (27th).

Ayden acknowledged the accolade in an Instagram post last night: "Wrapping up the year with this! Feel so honoured to be an SG rep!"

He also posted several drama stills of him looking anguished, saying: "Swipe to see when I think I look the best — because men are the most attractive when they are focused on work."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1ZUzsSvhdV/?hl=en&img_index=3[/embed]

Second time on list for Glenn

Singapore's other representative on the list is actor-singer Glenn Yong who is ranked 75th. This is his second appearance, having come in at 62th last year. The 27-year-old said he's "flattered" in an Instagram Story post.

The top five most handsome faces this year are, in ascending order, American actor Timothee Chalamet, British actor Henry Cavill, Hong Kong singer Keung To, Japanese singer Ni-ki (from the Korean boy band Enhypen), and British actor Lucien Laviscount.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz3vknYPtAo/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

In its YouTube post, TC Candler said the 100 faces were selected from around 300,000 celebrities around the world, stressing it's not a "popularity contest" and not "country specific".

"Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a gorgeous face," it added.

No female Singaporean celebrity is in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces list this year.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaiNiq2RnVA[/embed]

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.