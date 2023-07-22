Shakira under probe again for alleged tax fraud

Shakira is facing a new investigation for alleged tax fraud.

The Hips Don't Lie singer, 46, who now lives in Miami, faces the probe in addition to other charges in Spain that may end in her being sent to prison for eight years and fined US$27 million (S$36 million).

Shakira has denied any wrongdoing and claims she owes nothing to the Spanish tax office and her representatives said she had not been notified of the new investigation, which they said she learnt about through the media.

The singer is set to stand trial at the end of the year for allegedly failing to pay $16.1 million in taxes on income earned from 2012 to 2014.

She was charged after rejecting a plea deal, though details of the investigation have not yet been made public.

Shakira has said the authorities came after her with their eyes "on the prize" when they found out that she was dating footballer Gerard Pique, 36, who has since moved on with his 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia.

The singer and her ex have two children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, and lived together in Barcelona until last year, when they ended their 12-year relationship.

Gerard was convicted of tax fraud in 2016 and later ordered to pay the tax office $2.3 million.

He recently revealed he had listened to the singer's so-called "diss track" that appeared to mock him and his girlfriend.

Since their break-up, Shakira has been linked to Tom Cruise, 60, but sources recently said she had "no interest" in dating the Top Gun: Maverick actor.

The pair sparked talk they were enjoying a budding romance when they posed for photos together at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, with reports saying Tom had an interest in "pursuing" her after her bitter split from Gerard.

But an insider has told US Weekly about the mum-of-two: "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him."

"He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment."

"She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now."

