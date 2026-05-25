Shaun Chen and family get keys to new landed home in Johor Bahru

Shaun Chen and his family have embarked on an exciting new journey.

The Mediacorp actor's wife Celine Chin took to Instagram yesterday (May 24) to post a video where she documented the process of getting the keys to their new landed home in Johor Bahru (JB) on May 21, subtitling: "Sunny weather. An auspicious day to move happily into our new house."

The family previously lived in Singapore. Shaun, 47, shared with Lianhe Zaobao in September 2024 that he, 36-year-old Chin and their two daughters Nellie and Neia, aged 11 and nine, had been staying in a rented home in JB since August that year.

Though still empty, their property looks impressive with a spacious front yard, a large living room with a high ceiling and a wide balcony on the second floor.

Before entering, the family rolled in a pineapple and a bunch of mandarin oranges.

In Chinese customs, rolling a pineapple into a new home symbolises prosperity, as the Hokkien pronunciation of pineapple - ong lai - is a homophone for a term meaning "prosperity comes".

It is also believed that to attract more wealth, the homeowner should carry auspicious items when they first enter the flat, such as apples, oranges and peaches, which symbolise safety, prosperity and good health respectively.

To commemorate the milestone, the family celebrated with party poppers at the driveway. In the caption of her post, Chin said that they would be entering the "crazy decoration mode" to slowly realise their ideal home.

Shaun and his daughters are Singapore PRs and sold their home here before moving to JB. As both he and Chin are Malaysian citizens, he shared that it was a "natural and logical choice" to return to the country eventually, coupled with the fact that they also have extended family there.

About whether the move will affect his acting career, he said: "There's not much change. If there are acting opportunities, I will go to Singapore and travel between the two countries."

Mediacorp actors Yao Wenlong and Yang Guang Ke Le have also bought houses in JB recently.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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