Shaun Chen's wife responds to hater over new JB home reveal: 'I really think you're quite pitiful'

Mediacorp actor Shaun Chen's wife Celine Chin fired back at a netizen over negative comments she received after the couple revealed their new home in Johor Bahru recently.

The 36-year-old Malaysian beautician shared in her Instagram Stories of the multiple aggressive comments she received from the hater, including calling Shaun a "show off", reported 8days on May 29.

The netizen wrote: "Shameless, can you spare a thought for your ex-wife and her family members? For goodness' sake, you are intentionally and unintentionally trying to show you are more fortunate than her, okay?"

This comes after the 47-year-old actor and Chin unveiled their new landed home in Johor Bahru in an Instagram Reel on May 24, showcasing a spacious front yard, a large living room with a high ceiling and a wide balcony on the second floor of the property.

The family celebrated with party poppers at the driveway to commemorate the milestone and Chin wrote in the caption of the post that they are entering the "crazy decoration mode" to slowly realise their ideal home.

Chin responded to the negative comments in her latest Instagram Stories: "Are you that unhappy and miserable with your life? Why is your heart filled with such filthy thoughts?"

She added that only those who are "truly suffering will be so sensitive towards other people's happiness", and that she only wished to share her new home as a "totally normal part of life".

"Life is tough enough already, and you still have to spend time attacking someone you don't know. I really think you're quite pitiful," Chin wrote, thanking those who supported her.

Still good friends with Michelle Chia

Shaun married local actress Michelle Chia in 2009 after six years together but announced their divorce in 2011. He married Chin in 2015, and they have two daughters Nellie and Neia.

Michelle, 50, married real estate agent Jackson B in August 2025 after dating for two months.

In a livestream in August 2025, Shaun said Michelle remained a good friend to him and gave his blessings on her marriage.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com