Shawn Yue announces divorce from model after 8-year marriage

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue has divorced from his wife Sarah Wang.

Shawn, 44, and Sarah, who turns 38 in September, announced their split on Instagram today (July 20).

"We've agreed to respect and wish each other well in our life choices. Thank you for everything you've given as a mother and wife; we will always be family," said the former.

Sarah said they "learnt a lot" in marriage and still care about each other deeply.

"We're just losing a label (as husband and wife). It's not something to be sad about, because we'll be better off," she explained.

"The love in this family is still complete. He's still the good father, good partner, and the safe haven for this family. We're still family for life."

She also thanked Shawn for being by her side all this time, adding: "After all these years, we've both grown a lot. We don't know what the future holds, but at least we're both brave about it," she added.

Shawn and Sarah tied the knot in a private ceremony in Melbourne in December 2017.

They have two children - eight-year-old son Cody and six-year-old daughter Celest.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com