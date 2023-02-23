'She is always the first sister I call': Kylie Jenner says Kim Kardashian is her favourite with both having gone through painful breakups

Kylie Jenner says Kim Kardashian is currently her favourite sister after they both went through painful breakups.

The reality star, 25, who last month split from her rapper boyfriend and dad of her two children Travis Scott, 30, feels closest to her divorced 42-year-old sibling as she feels they have been through lots of "similar experiences".

Kylie told Vanity Fair Italy in an interview about who her best pal was in her family: "It changes over time. Right now it's Kim… Kim has changed so much recently.

"We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something.

"We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

She added she and her model sister Kendall, 27, have the least in common, but insisted "opposites attract".

Kylie's parents are Kardashian "momager" Kris Jenner, 67, and Caitlyn Jenner, 73, and alongside Kendall, she has eight older half-siblings.

She split from Travis after five years after they had daughter Stormi, four, and son Aire, who turned one at the start of this month.

Kim, who shares kids North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with her rapper ex-husband Kanye West, 45, also recently broke up with her actor boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29.

A source told Us Weekly about Kylie's split from Travis: "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on-again off-again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

Kylie also told Vanity Fair Italy about suffering post-partum depression after both her pregnancies: "The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable. I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest.

"Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful.

"I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same.

"That's not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath."

ALSO READ: Kanye West did not tell Kim Kardashian he was getting remarried