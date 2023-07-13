Singapore Grand Prix: Kings Of Leon, Culture Club, Bibi, Groove Armada join F1 concert line-up

SINGAPORE — American band Kings Of Leon, South Korean singer Bibi and British acts Culture Club, Groove Armada and Madness have been added to the line-up performing at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 from Sept 15 to 17.

They join the previously announced headliners, which include American rapper-singer Post Malone, English pop star Robbie Williams and artistes from Asian-American record label 88rising, such as Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang, Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, indie-folk and pop singer-songwriter Niki and rapper Warren Hue.

Other acts added include Thai rapper-singer Milli, Japanese girl groups XG and Atarashii Gakko!, as well as British indie band The Kooks.

In all, the entertainment line-up will feature 139 artistes from around the world performing at 13 performance and DJ stages across the Circuit Park in Marina Bay.

Kings Of Leon, known for alternative rock hits such as Sex On Fire and Use Somebody (both 2008), will play two shows. They are one of the headliners at Zone 4 Padang Stage on Sept 16 and will also perform at Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Sept 17. The shows will be the Grammy- and Brit Award-winning band's first shows in Asia outside of Japan.

Culture Club, who made their name with evergreen hits Karma Chameleon (1983) and Do You Really Want To Hurt Me (1982), will perform at Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Sept 16. Iconic frontman Boy George will also play a DJ set at Twenty3, a hospitality facility in the Circuit Park, on Sept 17.

Bibi, Milli, XG, Atarashii Gakko! and the rest of the 88rising acts will perform at an 88rising showcase on Sept 15.

Groove Armada, known for dance-pop hits such as I See You Baby (1999), will perform at Zone 4 Padang Stage on Sept 17, while Madness, known for ska-pop hits such as My House (1982), will play at Zone 1 Wharf Stage on the same day. The Kooks will perform at Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Sept 16.

Priced from $128 for a single-day ticket and $398 for a three-day pass, official tickets can be purchased from singaporegp.sg and authorised ticketing partners. Limited tickets priced from $888 have also been added for two new grandstands, Bayfront at Turn 17 and Raffles at Turn 5.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.