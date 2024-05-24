'For now, we're comfortable being good friends': Singaporean actor Hisyam Hamid and wife part after 18 years

There were rumours about their marriage being on the rocks earlier this month.

Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Hisyam Hamid has broken his silence and announced that he and his wife Rosmawati Hanafi have ended their 18-year marriage.

They have a daughter, Nurish Syameliah, 17, and son Haydeen, 15.

"For now, we feel that the best path to take is to no longer be husband and wife," the 38-year-old told Malaysian media Harian Metro in a report released yesterday (May 23).

"We both have responsibility towards our children and they are also under my care."

Hisyam added: "What's done is done, for now, we're comfortable being friends… at the end of the day she's the mother to my children."

He said that not all of their time together was bad and negative, and they have had positive moments.

"She birthed my two children. That was a great sacrifice… I cherish and respect her," he continued.

He also emphasised that he didn't want to set a bad example for his kids or affect their mental health.

"I've always made sure that no controversies affect my children. I want to set the best example for them. That's why when this matter came up, I didn't want the news to affect them or for them to find out [about the split] from other sources," he said.

Today, Hisyam took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot of his call log showing an-hour long talk he had with Nurish.

"Always so much to talk about with this one," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Hisyam and Rosmawati tied the knot in 2006. Earlier this month, Hisyam said he would not comment over reports stating that his marriage was on the rocks and would only reveal what was happening between him and his wife when the time was right.

