Single's Inferno's Song Ji-a caught wearing fake designer items on show and social media

Although the Korean reality show Single's Inferno has ended, news of its contestants continue to hit the headlines.

This time, the heat is on breakout star Song Ji-a.

The 25-year-old social media influencer, also known as Free Zia, has apologised on Instagram after coming under fire for wearing fake designer pieces, both on social media and the popular Netflix dating series.

Ji-a had quickly gained favour on the show for her stunning looks and designer fashion style. However, recent controversy revealed that her luxury wardrobe might not be so luxurious after all.

Song Ji- on the island in a 'Christian Dior' top. PHOTO: Netflix

Some netizens noticed that the Chanel blouse that Ji-a wore during filming was of a different colour than the original. The Chanel logo was also noticeably thinner.

Song Ji-a in a 'Chanel' blouse. PHOTO: Netflix

Another counterfeit piece is the dress she wore to 'Paradise' which had the brand Marine Serre's trademark pattern as the print.

However, it was revealed that the luxury brand has never released such a dress and that Ji-a's piece was manufactured by a Chinese company instead.

So far, the fake products include two 'Chanel' pieces, the 'Marine Serre' dress, a 'Christian Dior' tube top and a 'Van Cleef & Arpels' necklace.

Song Ji-a in a 'Marine Serre' dress. PHOTO: Netflix

On Monday (Jan 17), Ji-a posted a handwritten apology on Instagram.

She wrote: "Firstly, I sincerely apologise to everyone who has been disappointed and hurt because of me… I apologise once again for any situation caused by the infringement of the designers' creations and ignorance of copyright."

"Some of the comments currently being made about the fake designer products I wore on social media and on Single's Inferno are true. I'm really sorry," she added. "All content with exposed fakes has been deleted."

Although knock-off pieces are a dime a dozen, netizens were disappointed in Ji-a's hypocrisy as she claims to be "a person with a dream of launching a brand".

One netizen wrote: "The problem isn't the fake clothes, the problem is her creating this whole fake persona. There was literally no need for her to pretend she is rich and can afford designer things… Says a lot about her character and values really."

Another netizen commented: "It's not a crime to wear what you like and if you can't afford it, wear something similar. … I think everyone trying to do social media feels like they can't if they don't have the Gucci closet and the 5k camera set-up and that sucks."

