'Society is sick': Ryan Lian hits back at netizens who laughed at him after knife attack

Actor Ryan Lian has been on the receiving end of online vitriol despite being the victim of a knife attack.

The 39-year-old, who has appeared in movies including Long Long Time Ago (2016), Ah Boys to Men 4 (2017) and King of Hawkers (2024), was at a taxi stand outside Nex after 6pm on Nov 22 when a man he didn't know allegedly used a knife to slash him thrice.

The suspect, 21-year-old Aaron Samuel Yukon, was charged in court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause voluntary harm the next day, and is now remanded at Woodlands Police Division.

Ryan, who was hospitalised for four days, took to his Instagram yesterday (Nov 27) to share that netizens were leaving laughing emojis at the news of his attack.

"Usually when I head home from work, I don't interact with anyone," he continued.

"I won't even kill a single ant and neither have I ever harmed anyone's livelihood for my own benefit, yet I have to suffer others gossiping about me.

"How much do you all want to destroy me?"

Despite not saying anything negative about his assailant to the media, Ryan added that he had been receiving online hate.

He wrote: "I thought I was mentally ill and felt bad about it, but now I've realised that it's society that is sick."

Ryan also shared another Instagram Story with a comment telling him to "RIP (rest in peace)".

"I am still alive," he responded simply.

In surgery for three hours

Ryan previously told Shin Min Daily News that doctors told him to be "mentally prepared" that he would have scars on his face after he recovers.

If he can't return to the screen, he added that he would work behind the scenes instead.

He also told Lianhe Zaobao that he underwent a three-hour surgery.

"He's an artiste, and he earns his livelihood with his looks," a friend who had gone to visit him in hospital told the publication.

"The knife wound near his brow bone is the most obvious, and there's one under his mouth and another near his eyes, but fortunately his eyeballs weren't hurt."

Ryan has been trying to stay positive under the care of his girlfriend, and has devoted himself to work since being discharged from hospital.

"We're not sure if he'll be on camera in the future, but he'll help me shoot [a short video] on Friday," his friend added.

