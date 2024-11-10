'I hit rock bottom this year': Ryan Lian on lowest point in life, says he has only 83 cents in bank account

Life is full of ups and downs, and local actor Ryan Lian would know.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published yesterday (Nov 9), the 37-year-old shared about how he considers 2024 the lowest point in his life, and recounted the various setbacks he had experienced this year.

Among them, Ryan told Zaobao that his prior efforts in preparing for a movie had come to nought, which made him feel disheartened. In addition, a glass cabinet had toppled over at home six months ago, which left him with seven stitches on his left arm. Due to the injury, he was also forced to pull out of a drama.

Faced with numerous difficulties, he admitted that he had considered committing suicide at several points this year, but was dissuaded time and again by his girlfriend and friends.

On Sept 15, Ryan was apprehended by the police under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act after he allegedly opened the electronic lock of a flat at Block 93, Telok Blangah Street 31 that morning. He returned to social media in early October, appearing in a commercial, and received much encouragement and support from local artistes and netizens.

While he is still unable to comment on the incident, he divulged that it was caused by hallucinations and he had stayed at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for five days after that.

He also shared that due to his low self-esteem, he'd tried to end his relationship with his girlfriend of seven years, but she has continued to stand by him.

"Even after I'd failed several times, and despite criticisms from others, she never gave up on me," said Ryan, expressing his appreciation.

Hard work doesn't always pay

Reflecting on his 24 years in the entertainment industry, Ryan shared his realisation that "hard work doesn't equate to rewards".

"I don't worry about offending people," said Ryan, alluding to others in the industry who are good at pleasing directors but lack acting skills. "I don't know about inter-personal relationships, I only know how to do my part well. I don't try to please people above me, but this also leads to the loss of many opportunities," he said.

About his career, he added that he believes in "not forcing it". He only wishes to perform well in his role and hope that directors don't cut his scenes away.

Ryan also told the Chinese daily that he had stopped working for several months due to depression, and this was followed by his recent appearance in the news, so he has no acting opportunities for the time being.

He also revealed that as a result, he only has 83 cents left in his bank account.

"Actually, I used to have many work opportunities, but since I changed my mobile number, they can't find me anymore. I was also not in a good condition then," Ryan said.

Ryan, who owns his own production company, Longmao Studio, expressed gratitude to his team for not giving up on him, adding that he will accept any job no matter the profit.

"As long as I continue to work, I won't die," said Ryan.

Ryan hopes that his experience could serve as an encouragement to others.

"I hit rock bottom this year, but I didn't give up. I hope that those who are also going through difficulties don't give up too. If you don't give yourself a chance and give up, you won't get to see when things get better. I didn't give up, you shouldn't either," he said.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

