Son Ye-jin begins work on new drama Thirty Nine in August: Got time to marry Hyun Bin?

It was a dream come true for fans of the hit drama Crash Landing on You when it was revealed early this year that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are dating. The next step, of course, would be to speculate when the two will marry.

While some think wedding bells could soon ring — fans are good at spotting these things — a spanner has been thrown into the works.

It was recently announced that Ye-jin, 39, has accepted a leading role in an upcoming drama series called Thirty Nine, and will start work in August. Which leaves us wondering, would she have time to get hitched?

The new romantic drama tells the story of three friends turning 40, and Ye-jin plays the role of a chief director at a dermatologist office. Jeon Mi-do of Hospital Playlist fame will co-star, but there's currently no news on who will play the last role.

Wedding coming up?

Little things that the lovebirds do have been interpreted as signs that they are planning a wedding.

For instance, it didn't escape notice that Ye-jin has been posting more about her domestic life on Instagram, with her last three posts involving either cooking or gardening. This is a shift from her usual posts on brand endorsements, leading some to believe she is gearing up to be a domestic goddess.

If they ever do get hitched, it can be expected that the couple would throw a grand and expensive wedding.

Some think this could be why Ye-jin has taken on some new brand campaigns including for Younglim and Crocodile Ladies, and has signed an endorsement deal with luxury brand Valentino, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Similarly, 38-year-old Hyun Bin is now a brand ambassador for Ecovacs Robots and for a collaboration with Chow Tai Fook, a jewellery brand from Hong Kong. Could they be saving up for a big wedding?

Fan speculation on a potential wedding also stemmed from Hyun Bin's purchase of a US$4.3 million ($5.78 million) apartment in Achiel Village, east of Seoul, this year.

At 2,600 sq ft in size, the penthouse is way more than a single man needs, leading some to believe it to be the couple's future marital home.

Lastly, unlike his girlfriend, Hyun Bin has allegedly cleared his acting schedule until 2022.

He has been working on the movie Confidential Assignment 2 since February but a former crew member said on social media that he was told Hyun Bin has put his career on hold for a year.

If true, it is an odd move to take a one-year break as his career skyrockets. Could he be taking time off to plan a proposal?

We're keeping our fingers crossed.

