Son Ye-jin says Hyun Bin is her first love, Sora Ma gets booster shot from local actress, Jack Neo films more scenes for Ah Girls Go Army 2

Son Ye-jin reveals Hyun Bin is her first love, is 'so thankful' of upcoming marriage

Actress Son Ye-jin is known as "the nation's first love" after starring in various iconic romantic films and K-dramas. But who is her first love?

Appearing as a guest in the variety show You Quiz On The Block recently, the 40-year-old revealed it's none other than her fiance Hyun Bin.

"My current love is my first love," Ye-jin said. She fell in love with the 39-year-old while filming the hit drama Crash Landing On You and the couple announced their marriage plans through social media recently.

During a press conference to promote her new drama series Thirty Nine on Wednesday (Feb 16), Ye-jin also shared more about her upcoming marriage to Hyun Bin.

She hoped that being married would be "nice" for her and added: "I'm so thankful. So many big things have happened to me at the start of 2022 both personally and as an actor. I believe it's fate. I want to take this opportunity to say that I'm so thankful."

Sora Ma goes for booster shot, realises person issuing jab is another actress

When local actress Sora Ma went for her Covid-19 booster shot, she didn't expect that it would be like being on a film set.

The 37-year-old filmed herself getting the jab in an Instagram video shared on Feb 16. She then turned the camera, revealing that the nurse who had encouraged her to relax and take a deep breath was none other than fellow actress Elizabeth Lee.

While describing how she was "literally shocked", Sora was also full of praise for Elizabeth. She wrote in the caption: "While I'm still adjusting my uncomfortable and nervous feeling, she's done. Fast and sharp!

"Thank you so much for being so professional and this is definitely one of the best vaccination experiences to me."

Besides appearing in various local drama series, Elizabeth is also a registered nurse. Her bio online reads: "Passionate about helping the underprivileged and impoverished, Elizabeth has volunteered on medical trips to Indonesia and Nepal."

Jack Neo films more scenes for Ah Girls Go Army 2, now slated for release in June

The sequel for local movie Ah Girls Go Army (AGGA) is now slated for release in June.

AGGA 2 was originally set to be released in March but the date has been pushed back as filmmaker Jack Neo plans to shoot additional scenes for the film.

The postponement is also due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the production team's decision to release the film during the school holidays, according to 8World.

Despite the mixed reviews since its release on Feb 1, AGGA is a box office hit.

The film has raked in over S$2 million at the Singapore box office and 1.5 million ringgit (S$480,700) in Malaysia and Brunei, according to a statement on Feb 17.

AGGA tells of a future where dropping birth rates mean Singaporean females have to step up to serve National Service.

The story focuses on the first batch of recruits hailing from different backgrounds who undergo basic military training under Sergeant Chow (played by Glenn Yong) and Lieutenant Roxanne (Apple Chan). The cast also include Yang Guang Ke Le, Xixi Lim, Eswari Gunasagar and Belle Chua.

chingshijie@asiaone.com