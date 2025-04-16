Sonia Chew wants small and intimate wedding: 'If I wasn't a public figure, I don't even think I'd be on social media'

When 987FM radio DJ Sonia Chew announced her engagement last November, she wrote that she didn't know what to do for the wedding as she is "so bad at planning anything aside from work-related things".

Nevertheless, one thing the 32-year-old is adamant about is that she wants a low-key ceremony.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DC3pvqzJyLv/?hl=en[/embed]

"It's going to be an intimate one with my loved ones. I think I've always been that way," Sonia told AsiaOne in a recent interview, adding that it was contrary to the impression people may have of media personalities having big, livestreamed banquets with a long list of celebrity guests

"I've always been quite a private person when it comes to these things. I feel that if I didn't come into the industry — doing radio, TV, and then eventually becoming a public figure — I don't even think I would be on social media, to be very honest."

She wants a small ceremony of about 100 people, to gather her and her 45-year-old fiance Jeremy Sng's closest friends and family, "get a good DJ, get some drinks and party".

Sonia is even considering not having bridesmaids, sans a couple of friends to help out and someone to usher people around, and is considering just getting a friend who hosts to do so for the wedding.

"My impression is that, for a lot of brides, this is a rare opportunity to get dressed up and have this special moment," she continued. "But for us, you know, we've been fortunate to experience so many different events. I've worn all kinds of different things: I've worn gowns. I've worn crazy stuff.

"Jeremy's seen me in everything before, to the point where I think I'm so relaxed about getting ready for the wedding that I'm like, 'Okay, it's just another event'."

So chill is she that Sonia has not gone dress-shopping yet, and was on a trip to Ho Chi Minh City recently and saw a random "cool dress" that she wanted to wear for her wedding.

"It was not a traditional wedding dress. I mean, it was white, but it had an androgynous sort of vibe," she explained. "I'm not a dress person, so I was just like, 'Oh, this is cool, I wouldn't mind doing that'.

"And then Jeremy's response was, 'It's nice, but do you think you want to look around a little bit more before you just make up your mind?'"

Sonia mentioned that she has also looked at one or two restaurants but hasn't confirmed a venue yet.

The tentative date for the wedding is April 2026.

'I don't foresee us fighting over things like laundry'

Sonia only has two or three friends in her circle who have gotten married, and she told us that they're all pretty new to it so they didn't have much advice for her.

But she thinks that married life probably won't be very different from how she and Sng are already like.

She explained: "We've had experience living together. I've stayed at his apartment, he's come and stayed at my apartment. We've been comfortable for a bit, and I think we've got the main issues out of the way already.

"So I don't foresee us fighting over things like laundry or clearing the cups, or the things that maybe you may not be so familiar with if you haven't stayed with the other person."

If anything, she thinks Sng may have to get more used to her self-proclaimed messy ways rather than her getting used to his habits — but she tries "to be as neat as [she] can in his crib".

At the moment, Sonia and Sng don't have any immediate plans to have children or even sell their own homes to buy one together.

[[nid:716166]]

"In Singapore, property is not exactly a thing where we're like, 'I'm just going to buy a house tomorrow'. We need to think and see how we want to arrange our finances, or decide what I am going to do with my place, what he is going to do with his.

"But it's a good problem. We're very fortunate to both have our own places, so we'll cross the bridge when we get there."

While Sonia is relaxed about her wedding planning and told us that she never had the notion of a "dream wedding" as a child, she did have an ideal relationship to strive for: One akin to her parents'.

Despite them arguing and even throwing around the word "divorce" sometimes, they've been together "for an entire lifetime", Sonia said.

"And that is really inspiring to me. I look to them as a great example of how making a commitment to someone means you're going to stick it out for the rest of your lives," she said.

"Hopefully, that's the case [for me]."

Sonia hosts The Shock Circuit on 987FM with Joakim Gomez on weekdays 6am to 10am.

[[nid:715868]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.