Soothing colours and roomy family spaces: Chew Chor Meng reveals Scandinavian-design home

Scandinavian interior design - an aesthetic style defined by minimalism, neutral tones and natural materials - has been a favourite among Singaporeans.

Veteran local actor Chew Chor Meng appears to be a fan of that branch of aesthetics too, judging by a home tour video released last month by interior design company Rezt n Relax.

As the tour of the house begins, we see the 54-year-old on a high stool with rattan seat at a bar counter separating the kitchen from the dining area.

Chor Meng and his family - wife Deon Tan and their two children Cheyenne, 21, and Chloe, 19 - appear to enjoy having company over as there are a few roomy areas dedicated to dining and hosting guests.

A big dining table good for eight people is shown at both the start and end of the video; the area is adequately flooded with sunlight, creating a gentle and breezy atmosphere.

There appears to be a third dining area with high stools next to a row of full-length sliding glass panels, and a plant-filled display board is spotted behind it.

The common spaces seem to accommodate big groups comfortably.

In his latest Instagram Stories posted today (Sept 26), Chor Meng shared two photos and a video of his guests - including local celebs Peter Yu, Zhu Houren, Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu - at his home in a gathering.

As the camera pans to the spacious living room, we see light grey sofas filled with grey and patterned cushions.

The panelling on both sides of the huge television set have European flourishes, as with the walls beside the sofas.

The master bedroom continues the colour theme of grey and white with warm lighting, but there is one area in the house that is starkly different. The study, with its modern Oriental wooden furniture, bears more resemblance to ancient Chinese aesthetics than Scandinavian ones.

Hung on the wall is a carved wooden board - reminiscent of old Chinese business signages - displaying the Chinese characters "Ming Ji" in gold and illuminated by a circle of light.

"Ming" is one of the characters in Chor Meng's name and the two words could mean literally "remember clearly" or "Ming's shop".

The same sign is frequently seen in his earlier posts.

Lift installation in 2022

In 2022, it was reported that Chor Meng was installing a lift and ramps in the three-storey house for greater accessibility.

He was diagnosed with Kennedy's disease in 2008, a rare inherited neuromuscular disorder that causes progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles, particularly in the arms and legs.

Chor Meng stated that his wife shouldered most of the home-reno burden then.

