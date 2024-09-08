Sora Ma reveals baby's face at 1 month, brings him home from confinement centre

Sora Ma and her newborn son Skye have "graduated" from the postpartum care centre, the Singapore-based Malaysian actress announced online yesterday (Sept 7).

Sora, 40, also celebrated her son's first full month, sharing photos from the party and revealing the baby's sleeping face for the first time.

Sora's showbiz pals, including songwriters Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song and actors Zheng Geping and Brandon Wong, were also in attendance.

Congratulations and well wishes poured in from fellow celebs, including Chen Xiuhuan, Aileen Tan, Priscelia Chan, Kate Pang and Christopher Lee, in the comments on Instagram.

The actress also commemorated the return home in a separate Instagram Reel uploaded on Sunday.

The video starts off with Sora, still with a pregnant belly, looking over the baby bassinet with a baby onesie and toy inside.

She zooms into the onesie and zooms out again to reveal baby Skye inside, awake and actively looking around.

"Home sweet home," her caption read.

Sora had earlier announced Skye's arrival on Aug 14, a week after his birth, writing: "We're already wrapped around his tiny fingers."

