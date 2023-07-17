South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to hold comeback fanmeet in Singapore

South Korea actor Kim Seon-ho will be holding a fanmeet in Singapore on Sep 15.

This is the first fanmeet that the 37-year-old, whose notable works including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Start-Up, is holding since his comeback from a scandal in October 2021.

In an Instagram post today (July 17), event and production company Pulp Live World announced that Seon-ho will be visiting Singapore as part of his One, Two, Three, Smile Asia Tour, which began in January this year.

Seon-ho, who shot to fame for his portrayal of Hong Du-sik in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in August 2021, was involved in a scandal in October 2021, when a woman posted on online community website Nate Pann accusing an actor K for manipulating and mentally abusing her, including forcing her to have an abortion.

The woman also claimed that actor K is two-faced, pretending to be a nice guy on television while cussing often in front of her.

Netizens and Korean media singled Seon-ho out and he released an apology soon after, admitting that he is the person in question.

He wrote in his apology then: "I dated this person with good feelings. But during the relationship, I hurt this person due to my incompetence and lack of consideration."

Seon-ho also apologised for disappointing those who had trusted him and supported him.

Following that, Domino's Pizza Korea, Canon Korea and Food Bucket, which Seon-ho endorsed before the scandal broke, removed him from all of their advertisements and posts on their social media accounts.

Seon-ho also dropped out of hosting the popular variety show, 2 Days & 1 Night and had his scenes in the show edited out.

[[nid:639175]]

In a surprise turn of events days later, Korean paparazzi media Dispatch revealed that Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend was allegedly seeing other men during their relationship and while it wasn't clear whether Seon-ho had forced her to go for abortion, he had been a loyal, supporting and loving boyfriend throughout the process and it was the ex-girlfriend who had been difficult.

Netizens turned empathetic towards Seon-ho and in a surprising plot twist, his career was on the rise again as his Instagram followers increased and brands reinstated advertisements featuring him.

Seon-ho made a comeback last June in the theatrical play Touching the Void, which is a Korean adaptation of the British play of the same name, and also on the big screen in South Korean noir film The Childe, which was released in cinemas last month.

Seon-ho's Singapore fanmeet will be held at The Star Theatre and more information will be available soon.

ALSO READ: Speaking to air? Chinese idol singer Cai Xukun 'vanishes' from recorded variety show after scandal broke

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.