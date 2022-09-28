Star Search 1997 winner Florence Tan hopes to make TV comeback but shares 'stars have not aligned'

"If Mediacorp approaches me [to act], of course I'll do it," is former actress Florence Tan's response when asked if she hopes to return to acting in Singapore.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News published on Tuesday (Sept 27), the 1997 female Star Search winner expressed happiness for acting compatriots Ann Kok and Phyllis Quek, both of whom made a comeback to the small screen recently.

Florence, 45, last starred in Channel 8 series Mind Matters, which began filming in 2017. It was reportedly her first local TV drama in 12 years.

Despite the years that have passed since then, the Malaysian-born actress' love for acting has not waned.

"I'm currently an artiste with Fly Entertainment. Actually they have been trying to link me up with acting jobs in Singapore, but the stars have not aligned so far," she shared.

"I've always been addicted to acting. I love the process of filming and production, and I enjoy breathing life into my characters," she shared, describing acting as an extraordinary career that is fun yet full of challenges.

Florence left the Singapore showbiz industry in 2006 after getting married to a Taiwanese businessman but reportedly started acting again in 2011 in China.

The Hong Kong-based mother of two has continued to keep herself abreast with what's new in the local showbiz scene, sharing that Titoudao, available on Netflix, was one production that she thoroughly enjoyed.

Of her life now, Florence shared that she's still enrolled in a distance learning course in health science offered by the University of the People, based in California. She first embarked on the journey in 2020.

"My brain is fried every day," said Florence about the stress of being a student. "It's also because of my studies that I'm unable to focus on work and I don't have time for social media," said Florence, who shared that she has also picked up Latin dance in the last two years.

After not being able to visit friends and family in Malaysia and Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic, Florence finally had the opportunity to bring her daughters on a short trip here during their summer holidays.

She shared that her twin daughters Viola and Novea, both in Secondary 3, are currently studying at an English-medium high school in Hong Kong.

When praised by Shin Min Daily News for looking more like her kids' older sister than their mum in photos, Florence demurred that she hasn't "frozen time".

"I've just aged in a graceful and cute manner."

candicecai@asiaone.com