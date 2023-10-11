'I stare at V's photos before going to bed': Korean comedian shares important prenatal routine involving BTS idol

It's a known fact that some women have strange cravings during pregnancy.

But staring at a handsome man's photos before bed? Not really heard of.

South Korean comedian Hong Hyun-hee made the headlines after revealing her nightly prenatal routine in an episode of the reality show Omniscient Interfering View which aired on Saturday (Oct 7).

The 41-year-old is married to TV personality Jasson, and gave birth to their son Jun-beom in August last year.

"Among the fans, there is talk of my baby resembling Kang Daniel," said Hyun-hee, referring to the former WannaOne who is now a soloist.

She then went on to talk about a habit she formed during her pregnancy that tickled netizens and BTS fans.

"I always looked at pictures of BTS' V every day when Jun-beom was growing in my belly. I would just stare at V's photos before going to bed," she explained.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time a celebrity has openly admitted to admiring the 27-year-old superstar.

South Korean singer Navi, 37, shared a similar prenatal routine in a 2021 interview: "I often look at pictures of BTS' V and Song Kang because I heard it's good to look at handsome faces during pregnancy."

