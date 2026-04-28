Stefanie Sun shares parenting woes at KL concert: 'They don't let me into their rooms'

Stefanie Sun shared her difficulties being a parent during her concert stop in Kuala Lumpur (KL) on April 26.

The 47-year-old Singaporean singer said on stage: "Do you know how hard it is to be a mum? And it's hard at every stage [of a child's growth]."

"It's hard when they are a baby, it's difficult when they are in primary school, and the difficulties continue when they are in secondary school."

Stefanie, who married businessman Nadim van der Ros in 2011, have a son, 14, and an eight-year-old daughter together.

She is currently on her Aut Nihilo: Just After Sunset concert tour, which started in April 2025 at Singapore Indoor Stadium, to celebrate her 25th anniversary in music.

Stefanie shared during her KL concert that she is at a stage where her children want their own privacy.

She explained: "They don't let me into their rooms. You know, sometimes, even when I haven't finished talking to them, their doors will start closing slowly. When this happens, I would 'float' away, maybe they are not in the mood for a chat."

She added her son would just close the door, but her daughter will have extra measures.

"My youngest will go a step further. She placed an acupressure mat in front of her door, so I wouldn't be able to linger outside," she laughed.

Despite that, a mother's love has no boundaries.

"Although they treat me like that, they are still my daily happiness," Stefanie said, as her fans cheered for her.

This isn't the first time she spoke about the challenges she face as a parent.

In a social media video posted on her birthday in 2024, she also talked about working harder on making music after her son's examinations.

She added then: "As parents, you would know that the nervousness is real. My child is taking his exams, what am I gonna do? Who can tell me? All the best to all mums. I feel that it's like us taking the exams. It's so hard being a mum!"

Stefanie is expected to perform in Taipei on May 15.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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