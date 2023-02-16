Steven Spielberg says Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick saved Hollywood

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood reunited at this year's Academy Award Nominees Luncheon, but none of them made big buzz like Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise.

In an Instagram story shared by documentary director Kartiki Gonsalves, Spielberg and Cruise were seen embracing as Spielberg tells the Top Gun: Maverick actor-producer that he "saved Hollywood's a**".

Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise seen at this year's Academy Award Nominees Luncheon.

PHOTO: screengrab/instagram/kartikigonsalves

He later added that "Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry".

Top Gun: Maverick was released on May 27, 2022 and has since soared to great success. The movie is the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and is the second movie behind Spider-Man: No Way Home to go past US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) in pandemic times. Grossing US$1.48 billion, Top Gun: Maverick now ranks as the 11th highest-grossing film of all time. The film has also won Best Film from the National Board of Review and was named Rotten Tomatoes' Film of the Year.

Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated for a total of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It will go up against Spielberg's The Fablemans as well as The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet On The Western Front, TAR, Elvis, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking and Avatar: The Way of Water in the same category.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

