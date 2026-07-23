Suhaimi Yusof welcomes 1st grandchild: 'My heart is racing until I can't sleep'

Suhaimi Yusof is now a grandfather.

The local actor-comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 22) to share the joyous milestone: "On Tuesday at 1.54pm, I became a grandfather to my first grandson! Allah has allowed me to live to see the face of my first grandchild."

In a carousel of photos, the 56-year-old posed with his wife Siti Yuhana Sulaiman and the baby boy in a hospital ward while donning medical masks and disposable aprons. Suhaimi also shared an old picture of the couple with their oldest son Amirul, 30, as an infant. "That little boy is now a father to another little boy!" gushed Suhaimi with pride.

Suhaimi and Siti also have daughter Nurjannah, 28, and Sufi, 26.

Quoting an Islamic hadith, Suhaimi prayed for the newborn's safety and protection. Excitedly, he added: "My heart is racing until I can't sleep at night! [We're now] grandma and grandpa sey!"

Suhaimi is best known for his roles in local comedy series like Police & Thief (2004) and The Noose (2007).

Influenced by his daughter, he graduated from university in 2022 at age 52, after dropping out from three universities in his youth.

In recent years, Suhaimi has been active as a radio DJ with Power 98 and an advocate for stroke recovery after his hospitalisation in 2024. Earlier this year, he voiced one of the main characters in the AI-animated Two Ways to Forget, which is a short film in the anthology A Singapore Dementia Story.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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