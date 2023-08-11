Taiwan police seized counterfeits of health product created by Jacky Wu and Wang Lei

One of the dubious marks of a successful business is when people sell counterfeits of your product.

Yesterday (Aug 10), Taiwanese media reported that the police seized 113 boxes of counterfeits of the health product that Jacky Wu and Wang Lei formulated and sell together, at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and the culprits were arrested too.

Taiwanese veteran host Jacky, 60, confirmed the news and expressed that his company would be assisting police investigations at the airport later that day.

He added he was glad that the counterfeit products have been seized so they can be accountable to their customers.

At the time of the report, Jacky shared that he was busy filming the variety show Mr Player, so his staff members would be dealing with the matter.

Upon hearing the news, local singer-actor Wang Lei, 61, said: "Recognise our brand clearly, don't get scammed!"

Jacky and Wang Lei have been selling products together on their livestreams. In May, Jacky came to Bedok for a livestream with Wang Lei, almost "causing a stampede" due to the huge crowds following them, and achieving 277,000 views in two hours.

ALSO READ: 'I knew about all of them': Jacky Wu says he was happy when sexual assault allegations against Taiwan celebs were revealed

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com