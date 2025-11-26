Taufik Batisah and wife reveal renovated Bali-themed terrace house dream home

After sharing about purchasing their "dream home" last December, local singer-entrepreneur Taufik Batisah and his wife Sheena Akbal recently opened their doors to give everyone a glimpse of their beautiful residence.

In a joint Instagram post on Monday (Nov 24) with the couple, a furniture store and interior design firm revealed the ground floor of their three-storey Bali-themed terrace house decked mostly in white and sandy brown furniture.

According to the post, Taufik, 43, and Sheena live there with their mother and three cats.

The exposed joist ceiling captures attention, followed by the large stone white five-seater curved sofa in the living room paired with a stacked wooden log coffee table. Next to the mounted television set is an arched walkway that hides a flight of stairs that appears to lead to the upper floors.

The kitchenette consists of a curved cove where an induction stove sits atop light brown cabinet with matching shades of crockery and kitchenware. There's also a kitchen island with matching white cushioned barstools.

Just opposite is a long oak wood dining table with matching white cushioned chairs. The patio is decorated with greenery and a dark wooden outdoor table with a long bench.

The furniture is said to be pet-friendly and could withstand scratches to accommodate their cats. The post also hinted that more parts of the home will be revealed soon in a video.

Last December, Taufik expressed his and his wife's appreciation after they bought a terrace house.

The inaugural Singapore Idol winner wrote then: "We are sharing this with you because this would not have been possible without all your support all these years, from my entertainment career to (restaurant) Chix Hot Chicken to Batisah Realtors.

"I came from humble beginnings, and I set my goals high! I hope this inspires all of you to do the same no matter what background you come from."

