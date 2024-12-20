Taufik Batisah and wife buy 3-storey 'dream home'

Home is where the heart is, and singer Taufik Batisah and his wife have bought the house of their dreams together.

In an Instagram post today (Dec 20), the 43-year-old singer-entrepreneur shared some heartfelt words about his journey in attaining their new home.

He wrote: "Alhamdulilah with Allah's grace and blessings we bought our dream home.

"We are sharing this with you because this would not have been possible without all of your support all these years, from my entertainment career to (restaurant) Chix Hot Chicken to Batisah Realtors.

"I came from humble beginnings and I set my goals high! I hope this inspires all of you to do the same no matter what background you come from.

"Make dua, focus and work hard on your goals, and trust and believe Allah will make it happen."

Although unfurnished thus far, Taufik's new home is truly a sight to behold - the ground floor of the corner house is lined with sliding doors that open up to a spacious patio which extends to the back of the property.

A video of the upper floor shows a big room with floor-to-ceiling windows and best of all, overlooking a green open space.

Taufik entered showbiz in 2004 when he was crowned winner of the first season of reality competition Singapore Idol.

Back in 2021, he moved out of the first home he bought in 2009 with his savings, a Jurong West HDB maisonette.

Besides being a singer, Taufik is also an entrepreneur, having made a name for himself as a property agent and co-owner of restaurant Chix Hot Chicken, which he started with a longtime friend in 2018.

