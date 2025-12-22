Tay Ying and Wu Sihan's new all-white and minimalist apartment comes entirely 'smart-home ready'

In the latest episode of Mediacorp's #JustSwipeLah, local celebrity couple Tay Ying and Wu Sihan gave a tour of their sleek, new crib.

With a minimalist theme, the apartment's main colour is white to "make the house look more spacious", said actress Tay Ying, 29.

Taking host Yang Guang Ke Le through their home, they went over the features of their living room, where the first piece of furniture they purchased was the sofa fitted with storage compartments.

Unveiling the first of their home's many smart features, Tay Ying demonstrated the use of their cream curtains which close automatically with a slight pull.

Their big television set also comes equipped with magnetic borders whose colours can be customised, turning the TV screen into a painting.

Choosing a round dining table instead of a long, spacious one, Sihan, 33, shared: "Both of our family homes use long tables and we realised that people at the opposite ends couldn't communicate with each other. With a round table, everyone can sit together, gather and chat."

However, they felt that it might be a bit too small and contemplated placing another wooden tabletop above it, mimicking tables in zi char stalls.

Moving on to their open-concept kitchen which is regarded as chef Sihan's favourite place in the home, Ke Le noticed several embedded lines, which Tay Ying revealed are concealed power tracks. "You can use it like Lego pieces and plug in [the power sources]," she shared.

With a chef at home, the kitchen's technology is up-to-date with a stovetop that uses a special induction technology, as well as a downdraft exhaust system to filter odours.

Despite Sihan being a professional chef, Tay Ying cooks for him at home, and her talent in seasoning and flavours is commended by her husband.

One cabinet holds a shelf that is operated by a motion sensor, allowing cups to descend down in a luxurious-esque display.

Overhead, the kitchen's ceiling is covered entirely by fabric lights to bring in the brightness of the outside into the home, mimicking the sky's lighting. Its tone can also be changed by a remote control, bathing the kitchen in warm or cool light, or even any other colour.

Finally, they show off their robot vacuum which has a space specially designed for it. The couple remarked that its cleaning lightens their burden especially with a pet, with how it mops the floor and is able to keep an eye on their dog.

They proceed to the home's shared walk-in wardrobe, which also houses Tay Ying's first-ever dressing table at home.

The room is flanked by yet another set of smart curtains, controlled by a remote control which enables blinds to rise, along with daylight and blackout blinds.

Lastly, they give Ke Le a look into their master bedroom and a bed with a zero-gravity function. "It can raise your head and legs' positions. Lying in this zero-gravity position, you'd feel like you're floating," explained Sihan.

Tay Ying quipped that they chose the bed as she heard it might be able to help with snoring, which Sihan admits he's like a "lorry".

Throughout the renovation process, they said they watched every episode of #JustSwipeLah to get renovation ideas and were particularly inspired by the home tours of local actresses Juin Teh and Sora Ma and the series' producer Charlene.

With the duo's recent wedding in June, Ke Le questioned if they had a challenging time planning the ceremony while renovating their new home simultaneously.

"I don't even know how we managed to get through it," recounted Tay Ying, who was in charge of the wedding. "Sihan was more responsible for the renovation part, while I handled the little things like decorations [and organising items]."

