Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey ties knot with musician Phem in LA

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and musician Phem have gotten married.

The couple got hitched in a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades on Saturday (Oct 14) and were joined by celebrity guests at their reception overlooking the ocean at Duke's Malibu.

Tyler's former fling Bella Thorne, Avril Lavigne, and his Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Hoechlin attended the intimate affair.

Phem's cousins, twins Ava and Leah Clements confirmed the pair had walked down the aisle, gushing on Instagram: "Congrats to our cousin @phem. Wishing you and @tylerposey58 the best!!! We love you."

The bride wore a boho-style backless gown with lace panelling, long sleeves, and a floor-length veil, while Tyler opted for a crisp cream gown with brown shoes.

The pair were seen sharing a kiss in a vintage red car in photos obtained by Page Six.

Tyler, 31, got down on one knee in February after two years of dating the singer-songwriter.

He told People at the time: "The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it'll grow even more when we get married."

Tyler was briefly engaged to Seana Gorlick in 2013.

As well as Bella, he has previously been romantically linked to his Truth or Dare co-star Sophia Ali and pop star Miley Cyrus.

In 2021, the actor came out as sexually fluid.

He praised his then-girlfriend Phem for helping him to understand that he fits "under the queer umbrella" and insisted their relationship is "the best" he's ever been in.

He told NME: "I've been with everybody under the sun, and right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too."

"She's helped me see that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess. No, not 'I guess', I don't want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'"

