'They're getting to know each other': Blackpink's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

A Blackpink member is confirmed to be dating.

While fans were pondering whether Jennie and BTS' V or Lisa and LMVH heir Frederic Arnault are together, Blackpink's management YG Entertainment confirmed that it is Jisoo who is in a relationship.

This morning (Aug 3), South Korean paparazzi-style media Dispatch reported that Jisoo, 28, is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

Dispatch discovered that Bo-hyun, 35, was visiting the Yongsan district, where Jisoo lives. He was spotted driving to her apartment the day after Jisoo returned from overseas, dressed inconspicuously in a cap, sunglasses and face mask.

An insider told them: "There weren't many days Jisoo was in South Korea. Ahn Bo-hyun adjusted his schedule to match hers."

Blackpink is currently on their Born Pink World Tour, which began in October 2022 and is set to conclude later this month.

Bo-hyun most recently starred in the K-drama See You in My 19th Life and variety show You Go to Sydney this year. He has two upcoming projects in the works, romantic comedy film 2 O'Clock Date and K-drama Gold Spoon.

Both YG Entertainment and Bo-hyun's agency FN Entertainment confirmed the news to South Korean media with the same statement: "They are in the stage of getting to know each other little by little with good feelings.

"We would appreciate it if you could keep a warm eye on the couple."



