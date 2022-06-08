Thomas Ong: I 'died' many times over 6 days in Koh Samui

Those of us who have gone on a diet would know how hard it is to resist tucking into our favourite foods.

Former actor Thomas Ong joked that he had a near 'death' experience when he flew to Koh Samui, Thailand, for a detox trip last month.

A self-confessed foodie, the 53-year-old told Shin Min Daily News on Monday (June 6) that he visited a resort on the island to undergo detox treatment to improve his health. He had heard of the treatment from a friend some years ago.

The detox treatment was originally supposed to last eight days, but Thomas gave up early, saying: "I 'died' many times over the six days, so I gave up!"

While on the island, Thomas could only have light meals consisting of olive oil with orange juice, coconut water and a bowl of tomato soup with olive oil — a far cry from the sumptuous meals he often posts on his Instagram account.

Meal restrictions aside, he said he was allowed to engage in his own activities at the resort. However, Thomas said that he had to avoid going out for shopping. "If I see delicious food, I'm worried I won't be able to resist!"

Instead, he spent his time reading and admiring the waters, diverting his attention away from food.

It seemed Thomas' efforts paid off after all. Describing the experience akin to a "rebirth", he managed to shed 2kg and noticed that his complexion has also improved.

However, he had a little shock when he had his first proper meal as he couldn't properly taste his bread and coffee.

To make up for it, Thomas had a heavy dinner that night — pig trotters, fried egg and tom yum soup — and got his tastebuds to work normally again, much to his delight.

He also shared that he flew back to Koh Samui for a second round of the detox on Monday.

"The first time I did the detox treatment, there was no one to encourage me, but this time I am mentally prepared, and with my friends' support, it definitely won't be a problem!"

