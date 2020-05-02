Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel's Shang-Chi movie filming

Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Though filming for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is rumoured to have begun, information surrounding the Marvel production has been kept largely under wraps, until eagle-eyed fans spotted Tony Leung Chui-wai in Sydney, Australia.

According to media reports, the Hong Kong actor was seen dining at the Golden Century Seafood Restaurant with three other female companions. Their table reportedly ordered a lot of dim sum dishes, and in spite of his slim appearance, Tony seemed to have a rather huge appetite.

Though his wife and manager, actress Carina Lau, was not present at the time, she later shared a few photos on Instagram on Feb 1 showing that she, too, was in Sydney.

One fan had the fortune of meeting Tony at The Eight Modern Chinese Restaurant in late January, where the star agreed to a photo request.

It was previously announced that Australia would be one of the primary filming locations for MCU's Phase 4, with Shang-Chi's filming scheduled to take place before Thor 4 in March.

Twitter user Eternalsnews, who keeps track of updates relating to the MCU movie The Eternals, revealed that Tony has been filming scenes at Centennial Park in the eastern suburbs of Sydney for the past two weeks.

Co-star Awkwafina had also revealed that she was in Sydney on Jan 23.

Due to his handsome appearance and gentle demeanour, Tony has mostly played the part of a gentleman or a hero. This time, he has been cast to play The Mandarin, the antagonist in Shang-Chi. It will also be the first time a Hong Kong actor stars in a Marvel film.

ALSO READ: Marvel's Shang-Chi: 5 reasons Tony Leung's casting is a huge deal

