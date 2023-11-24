Tony Leung coming to Singapore in December for movie's star tour

Tony Leung is coming to Singapore.

The veteran actor, 61, stars in upcoming movie The Goldfinger and will be in Singapore for its star tour on Dec 21.

Visiting alongside him are director Felix Chong and executive producer Ronald Wong.

The event will be held at Resorts World Sentosa and more details will be provided closer to the date.

The Goldfinger is based on the downfall of the Carrian Group, which expanded rapidly in the 1980s before collapsing during a major corruption scandal.

Tony plays Ching Yat-yin, founder of a multi-billion-dollar company while his long-time collaborator Andy Lau plays an officer in Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) who is investigating him.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00y-I2iXdM8&ab_channel=shawtheatres[/embed]

The movie, which also stars Charlene Choi, Simon Yam and Alex Fong, is set to release on Dec 30.

drimac@asiaone.com