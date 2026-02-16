5566 members, Sam Tseng, Joe Chen among guests at Tony Sun and Ariel Sha's Valentine's Day wedding

Taiwanese singer-actor Tony Sun and singer Ariel Sha held their wedding ceremony last Saturday (Feb 14) with many familiar Taiwanese celebrities in attendance.

The 47-year-old, who is leader of the Taiwanese pop group 5566, and Ariel, 37, registered their marriage in March 2025 after about six years together.

Taiwanese media reported the wedding banquet was held with 40 tables. While it was a private affair, many Taiwanese celebrities, including 5566 members Jason Hsu, Sam Wang and Rio Peng; actresses Joyce Chao, Joe Chen and the latter's Malaysian husband Alan Chen; hosts Sam Tseng, Kang Kang, Belle Wu and Li Jing; as well as singer Ji Yankai were at the ceremony.

The couple's wedding vows and ceremony highlights were also shared in a video uploaded on social media on Feb 15.

In the video, Tony, who was once divorced, thanked Ariel for giving him hope during the darkest period of his life and allowing him to believe in love again.

"Thank you for accommodating my hot temper and my past. Thank you for letting me know that there's a person on this earth who lets me whine, cry and reveal my weakest self," he added.

Ariel said Tony supported her to grow into her best self in their relationship: "I started to love myself because you love me."

She also thanked Tony for accompanying her and treating her with sincerity.

"I will love you as long as my heart is beating. When you are sad, I will comfort you. When you are aggrieved, I will stand up for you. Maybe our lives wouldn't have clear skies every day, but because you have me, when you are tired, I will support and walk with you till good days come again," Ariel said tearfully.

Tony vowed to make her happy and live a good life without feeling aggrieved.

Their celebrity friends also congratulated the couple in their social media posts.

Joe, 46, wrote in an Instagram post on Feb 14: "Congratulations to Tony and Ariel. To witness love is a blissful thing. I hope that in the days to come, both of you will continue to shine with happiness just like today.

"I love attending friends' weddings. It felt like a happy student reunion, where I could hug friends whom I have known for 20 years, but haven't seen for a long time. Tony brought us together again."

A new Instagram post by 5566 reads: "Thank you Ariel for appearing in Tony's life. Seeing the uncontained smiles in their eyes, even the air felt sweet. Congratulations to Tony and Ariel!"

Yankai, 41, who was a member of the now-defunct Taiwanese pop group K One, used to be in the same talent management agency Jungiery Star office as 5566. He wrote: "Thank you Tony for bringing all of us together, where we can eat and chat like we've never been apart.

"The sad thing was back then, Jason (Hsu) and I were the youngest members and now we are both 40 years old. The happy thing is that Tony and Ariel are most blissful."

