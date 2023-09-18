'You were tossing the petals with so much sincerity': Belinda Lee thanks Felicia Chin for her friendship

Belinda Lee might have waited eight years to find her perfect match, but she gained a precious friendship in the process.

In the latest episode of the YouTube talk show Let's Take a Walk, Belinda talks to actress Felicia Chin about her experiences and thoughts on friendship and love, revealing that one of the most precious friends she has made in showbiz is Felicia.

The 46-year-old local actress-host expressed her gratitude towards Felicia's presence at her wedding, especially when she was walking down the aisle with her American husband David.

"I am grateful and thankful for you attending my wedding… I was very moved because you were tossing petals behind me with so much sincerity.

"It was unintentional and no cameras were on you, but it represented how much you were blessing me and happy for me. I really treasure that."

Belinda admitted that "she did not have many friends in the industry" and that Felicia, 38, is one of the rare few.

She continued: "You have played a key role in my life, especially in the highs and lows of my eight years of waiting (for the right partner).

"In my lowest valleys, you showed up just to lend me a listening ear and pray with me. You believed that I will have a beautiful future.

"I will remember these memories and I cherish this friendship very much."

Belinda had been single for eight years when she met David at a church camp, and they were friends for many months before getting into a serious relationship. A year and a half after meeting for the first time, the two married in October 2019.

While Felicia is based in Singapore and married to fellow actor Jeffrey Xu, Belinda travels between Singapore and the United States to spend time with her in-laws, who are in their eighties. She periodically returns to Singapore to visit loved ones and to complete work-related projects.

There was also a significant memory in their friendship.

Besides remembering Felicia as one of her rare coworkers who is warm and "would always say hello", there was also a charity sale that Belinda was soliciting help for, and she recalled only Felicia and actor-DJ Dennis Chew offered their support by donating personal items for sale.

Belinda elaborated: "You had just won Star Search and you were new to Mediacorp. You brought a truckload of personal belongings and told me that these were the things you were willing to donate.

"I will always remember that image, it left a deep impression on me.

"It left such a deep impression on my friends that they are still talking about it today! They say, 'That Felicia girl, she's very sweet! She donated so many of her things!'"

Belinda's takeaway from this incident was to "not underestimate small acts of kindness" which could make a difference in someone else's life.

Let's Take a Walk is a talk show series that features host Felicia taking a walk with a celebrity and chatting at large about life.

