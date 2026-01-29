Twinkling Watermelon's Shin Eun-soo dating Yoo Seon-ho of 2 Days & 1 Night fame

South Korean actors Shin Eun-soo and Yoo Seon-ho are dating.

Their respective agencies Management Soop and Hiin Entertainment confirmed the news today (Jan 29).

They told media that the couple, both born in 2002, met through gatherings with mutual acquaintances and have been dating since December.

Eun-soo made her acting debut through the 2016 film Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned. She is known for dramas such as The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), Twinkling Watermelon (2023) and Light Shop (2024). Most recently, she led the 2025 romcom film Love Untangled.

Seon-ho, a contestant on season two of the idol survival show Produce 101, has starred in dramas like Under the Queen's Umbrella (2022), The Story of Park's Marriage Contract (2023-2024) and Oh My Ghost Clients (2025). He is known for being a cast member of the reality show 2 Days & 1 Night since 2022.

[[nid:728706]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com