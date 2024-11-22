K-drama Light Shop: Park Bo-young excited to work with Ju Ji-hoon — then found out they have no scenes together

They're the leads of the show but have no scenes together.

AsiaOne attended the press conference and showcase for the upcoming K-drama Light Shop at Marina Bay Sands on Nov 20 and 21, where actors Park Bo-young and Ju Ji-hoon talked about their roles.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Full - the artist-screenwriter behind the hit series Moving - Light Shop follows six strangers grappling with a traumatic event from their past and drawn to a mysterious light shop run by Jung Won-young (Ji-hoon).

Bo-young plays Kwon Young-ji, a nurse working in an intensive care unit (ICU), who has a near-death experience.

The 34-year-old shared that she was "excited" to be working with Ji-hoon, but "sadly" had no scenes with him, as they were always filming in separate locations.

As a result, she hopes they can collaborate on another project.

Ji-hoon, 42, expressed similar thoughts. "It was unfortunate that I couldn't work with Bo-young."

At the Disney Content Showcase on the second day, Bo-young added that she confided in a friend to prepare herself for her role in the drama.

"I had some concerns… but a close friend of mine is working as a nurse in the ICU. We talked a lot about how they work," she shared.

In Light Shop, the titular setting serves as a space between our world and the afterlife. While labelled a mystery, the series delves into the supernatural genre with a human touch.

It also stars Kim Seol-hyun, Uhm Tae-goo, Shin Eun-soo, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Min-ha, Kim Ki-hae and Bae Seong-woo, and premieres with four episodes on Dec 4.

Meanwhile, the Light Shop pop-up event at Bugis Village is running until Dec 8 (3-9pm on weekdays, 11am-10pm on weekends), except on the day of the premiere.

