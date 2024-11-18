Free photo booth and keyring-making: Why K-drama Light Shop's Disney+ pop-up is worth a visit

If you're looking for something fun to do in town, this one's for you.

Disney+ is holding a pop-up event for their upcoming K-drama Light Shop and good news - it's free of charge.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Full - the artist-screenwriter behind the hit series Moving - Light Shop follows six strangers, each grappling with a traumatic event from their past and drawn to a mysterious light shop run by shopkeeper Jung Won-young (played by Ju Ji-hoon).

The series also stars Park Bo-young as Kwon Young-ji, an ICU nurse who had a near-death experience.

At the pop-up event located at Bugis Village along 251 Victoria Street (facing Bugis Junction), fans can immerse themselves in a replica of the drama's light shop.

Though hunkle Ji-hoon wasn't there, I still had a good time exploring the area and completing the activities.

I started off with the Find Your Light game, where visitors are given a postcard with pictures of three different lamps and tasked to find them in the shop.

Under the matching lamps are keywords and finding them all in consecutive order will form a quote.

With so many lamps on display - some with similar designs - I got my answer after two tries: "Finding your light isn't about letting go, it's about holding on."

I showed my postcard to the "shopkeeper" and I was off to my next mission: Customising a keyring.

For those of you visiting, you'll be required to snap a photo in the store, post it on your socials with the hashtag #LightShop and tag @DisneyPlusSG. To customise your key ring, show your post to the shopkeeper.

I'm not very gifted when it comes to any sort of D.I.Y arts and crafts-related activity, but this was easy enough for me - I chose two charms and attached them to my keychain with the pliers. No fingers were harmed in the process.

With my activities done, it was time for me to really explore the place.

I caught a glimpse of the trailer before walking into a curtained area.

On one wall, there's a display of the characters and a short description of their backstory. I was told that the light shop in the drama is a space between our world and the afterlife; some characters are spirits while others are human, and you'll have to watch the show to find out.

On the other side is the Wall of Wishes where you can write well-wishes and messages of hope for the new year.

Before leaving, I noticed there's even a photo booth with eight frame designs to choose from. Of course, I tried it out.

If you had visited the Agatha All Along pop-up event that Disney+ previously held, don't forget to bring your postcard to collect your second stamp and gift pack!

Keen to visit? Head down soon as the keyrings are while stocks last.

The Light Shop pop-up event will run until Dec 8 from 3pm to 9pm on Mondays to Fridays and 11am to 10pm on weekends. It will be closed on Dec 4 - the same day the drama premieres on Disney+.

Ji-hoon and Bo-young will be in Singapore for the Disney Presents: A Night of Stars fan-meet on Nov 20 at Marquee.

