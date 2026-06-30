Vanness Wu's new wife said to be Japanese singer Emi Aramaki

Taiwanese-American singer-actor Vanness Wu dropped the bomb yesterday (June 29) that he is married, which left fans wondering - who's the bride?

Taiwanese publication ETToday reported today (June 30) the 47-year-old's new wife is Japanese singer-actress Emi Aramaki, and that the duo registered their marriage in May in Las Vegas, USA.

The report added Vanness' record label B'in Music confirmed her identity.

According to entertainment label Hillstone Enterprise, Emi was born in Fukuoka, Japan, and moved to England when she was nine.

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After graduating from University College London where she majored in history, she pursued her artistic career while commuting between Tokyo, London and Los Angeles. In July 2021, she released her first single Lonely Night.

Emi's acting credits include the upcoming BBC series The Hairdresser Mysteries, as well as the final season of CBS' FBI: International (2025). She has also starred in commercials for brands including Starbucks and Audi in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

She is also trained in Japanese stage combat (katana fighting), Japanese tea ceremony, kitsuke (art of kimono dressing) and Japanese calligraphy.

Checks by AsiaOne show that Emi follows Vanness on Instagram, though neither party has stepped forward to publicly confirm or deny their marriage.

Vanness announced yesterday on the platform that he has gotten hitched. He shared a photo of his hand wrapped around another person's, both wearing matching wedding bands.

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He wrote: "Every good thing comes from above. 2026 has been filled with so many blessings. Being able to tour again with the boys, being able to do what I love on stage and perform for you all, and now being blessed with the most important person in my life.

"I'm truly so grateful to be able to share this love with all of you who have supported me throughout the years. May god bless each and every one of you with the same love and grace he has so generously shown me."

Vanness, who was previously married to Singaporean entrepreneur Arissa Cheo from 2013 to 2018, is one of the iconic F4 members who shot to fame in the 2001 Taiwanese hit drama Meteor Garden, playing Meizuo.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com