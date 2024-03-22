'He's very thoughtful': Carina Lau on Tony Leung's romantic gestures

In the latest episode of Hong Kong star Carina Lau's talkshow Jia Ren Zi You Yue, which aired yesterday (March 21), she was asked by her guest, actress Charlie Yeung, on the most romantic thing her actor husband Tony Leung has done for her.

Carina, 58, shared that the couple are used to not seeing each other for long periods of time because of their work.

"There was one year where I was quite touched. Tony was filming in Vietnam at the time… My doorbell rang and when I opened the door, he used a camera to snap shots of my expressions!" she laughed.

Carina added: "He knows how to make me happy. Sometimes, when he is out of town for filming, he would fly back home for a few hours just to spend my birthday with me. Things like these make me feel that he's very thoughtful."

Carina and Tony, 61, started dating in 1989 after having first met on set in Hong Kong drama The Clones (1984). They married in Bhutan in 2008 after 19 years together.

In the first episode of the talk show, Carina told her guest, actress Athena Chu, that Tony only took the initiative when he was courting her.

Charlie, 49, also shared that when she and Carina filmed the Hong Kong movie Intimates (1997), which was shot mainly in Hangzhou, Tony visited Carina on set.

Charlie recounted that back then, the cast would often discuss their plans to gather in Carina's room after work but on the day Tony visited, they told each other "Not today" and gave each other knowing looks.

Carina said she remembered the visit, adding: "We need to create romance for each other. I think the romantic ambience and beautiful memories must be created by ourselves."

ALSO READ: 'He only took the initiative when he wooed me': Carina Lau finds it incredible she stayed with Tony Leung for so long

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.