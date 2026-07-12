Barbie Hsu inheritance: Wang Xiaofei breaks silence, says he respects DJ Koo's share

Wang Xiaofei, the ex-husband of late Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu, has broken his silence regarding the inheritance of her estate.

According to earlier reports, she had left at least NT$650 million (S$26.2 million) worth of assets to her husband DJ Koo and her two children with Xiaofei.

They include a property at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, a penthouse and the assets she received from her divorce settlement with Xiaofei, reported The Korea Herald.

Taiwanese media reported on Wednesday (July 8) that Xiaofei, 44, issued a statement stating he has established a trust fund for the children, who are to inherit two-thirds of the estate.

Xiaofei divorced Barbie in 2021 after a decade of marriage. Barbie later rekindled her romance with former boyfriend Koo Jun-yup, better known as DJ Koo, and the two tied the knot in 2022. Xiaofei married Taiwanese influencer wife Mandy Ma in 2024.

Xiaofei said that DJ Koo is entitled to one-third of Barbie's estate, adding that he respects whatever decision the 56-year-old singer-songwriter makes in handling his share, reported The Korea Times.

DJ Koo previously shared his plans regarding Barbie's assets distribution, saying that he wanted to "transfer all [his] rights to her mother".

Addressing rumours surrounding Barbie's former residence in Taipei, Xiaofei's legal team said that he has continued making mortgage payments.

They also shut down rumours that Barbie's mother could be forced to move out, adding that she can continue to live there with the children.

According to media reports, the distribution of Barbie's inheritance are being overseen by a court-appointed lawyer.

Last year, Barbie died aged 48 from pneumonia caused by complications from the flu on a family trip to Japan. She was cremated in Japan and transported back to Taiwan on a private flight on Feb 5, 2025.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com