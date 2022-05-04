Wang Xiaofei gets diarrhoea during livestream eating food he's selling, makes 3 visits to toilet

While livestream sellers try their best to show viewers how great their products are, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei may just have done the exact opposite.

The 40-year-old, who is recently divorced from Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, had a little mishap on a livestream recently where he was doing a cooking demonstration on one of his company's products.

After tasting the Sichuan boiled beef he had just cooked, the businessman suddenly had a tummy ache, and could be seen clutching his stomach, reported 8world.

Xiaofei also made three or four trips to the toilet during the livestream, to the shock of his 20,000 viewers — some of whom began to question the quality of his products.

In an attempt to do some damage control, he explained that his diarrhoea was due to a cold he had caught the night before, and not because his products were of inferior quality.

He added that livestreaming platform Douyin has a strict policy for selling food, where vendors selling inferior products would have to make a nine-fold compensation.

"If the boiled beef has really expired, or if there's an issue with the product, I will refund you nine times the original price. Everyone can buy the beef without worries. My stomachache is just a coincidence!"

