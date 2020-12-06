Watch for free: Latest K-dramas starring Song Seung-heon and Ji Chang-wook

Dear K-drama fans, we come bearing good news.

While the last episode for Lee Min-ho's The King: Eternal Monarch airs on Netflix tonight (June 12), worry not 'coz there are two new K-dramas you can indulge in. What's more, you get to watch them for free!

The starry cast list includes handsome leading men Song Seung-heon and Ji Chang-wook, as well as actress Seo Ji-hye, who made a striking impression in her role as the icy North Korean cellist Seo Dan in Crash Landing On You.

Both dramas are iQIYI Originals, and you get complimentary access to the episodes on the iQIYI website and smartphone app — as long as you can wait about a week for the latest episodes to be made available for free viewing.

If patience isn't your strongest suit, you can sign up for the VIP subscription at a fee to catch the newest episodes released at the same time as in South Korea.

What's more, if you are a new iQIYI user, you are entitled to a one-month free VIP subscription, so you can watch all the episodes and programmes for free for the first month!

Now that we got all the details out of the way, let's take a look at the two new K-dramas.

Cast: Song Seung-heon, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Ji-hoon, Son Na-eun

Synopsis: YouTube channel programme planner Woo Do-hee (Seo Ji-hye) is deeply scarred by two break-ups, while Kim Hae-gyeong (Song Seung-heon) — a food therapist and specialist in break-ups — has also become jaded about romance after multiple women left him. The two happen to have dinner together at a random place and decide to become dinner partners, rediscovering their ability to love again over food.

Episodes: As of writing, the first three episodes are available for free viewing, while the next three are available to VIP subscribers. New episodes will be released every Monday and Tuesday at 8.30pm. English subtitles are included.

Backstreet Rookie (2020)

PHOTO: iQIYI

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Kim Yoo-jung

Synopsis: The drama is based on the 2016 webtoon Convenience Store Saet-byul. Choi Dae-hyun (Ji Chang-wook) runs into a group of female high school students, including Jung Saet-byeol (Kim Yoo-jung), who asks Dae-hyun to help them buy cigarettes from a convenience store.

He does so, and gives Saet-byeol his mobile number, but he never gets a call from her. Four years later, he is running his own small convenience store when Saet-byeol applies for a part-time job there.

Episodes: The drama premieres June 19 on the platform, and new episodes will be available every Friday and Saturday at 9pm. English subtitles are included.

