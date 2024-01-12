'We're so old already, what's there to hide?' Marcus Chin shares details about girlfriend of 10 years

Marcus Chin appears to have had a change of heart when it comes to publicly sharing details about his girlfriend.

Back in 2022, the veteran radio DJ-host thanked his "lover" after a Star Awards win but refused to say more, citing his age as a reason to keep hush.

"If I were 30 years old, I would let everyone know. But I'm almost 70 so I don't want that. Maybe she also doesn't want me to publicise who she is," he had said.

But it seems that his age is now a reason for Marcus to tell us more about his relationship.

In a recent interview with 8days, the 70-year-old shared that he is still with the same woman: "We've been together for over 10 years already. We're already so old, what's there to hide?"

While Marcus didn't say how old his girlfriend is, 8days heard from their source that she's in her 60s. He did reveal they are living together though.

He added that he didn't have any issues introducing her to others, and that many around him, including his showbiz pals, already know of her. He also doesn't "really bother about what others think" at his age.

Marcus also shared how they got acquainted.

"We met at Golden Age Talentime. She was an audience member who came to watch the live filming of the show," he said. "We bumped into each other at the washroom, and we exchanged numbers and started talking."

Marcus has had a troubled history with love, but he shared that he doesn't think "there's anything to be scared of" despite the failure of his past relationships.

He was married to Taiwanese singer Murong Ying from 1987 before an affair with his personal assistant Eileen Cheah, who is 32 years younger, came to light in 2009. While he and Murong separated, they remained legally married, and Marcus had a daughter with Cheah in 2010 before splitting with her the next year.

Sharing a Cantonese saying that means "when something is cooked and brought in front of you, just eat it first without thinking too much", Marcus said that the same applies to dating.

"Don't reject the fate that comes knocking at your door. As much as we need to eat, we also need love," he shared. "There isn't a person who doesn't need love. It's not good to be lonely."

He even went as far as to wonder whether single people "who emphasise that they're happy alone" are actually so.

